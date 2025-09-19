Trust Point Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,471 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 25.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,671,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,114,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,741,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.