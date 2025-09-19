Trust Point Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $72.17 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.