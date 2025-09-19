Trust Point Inc. Purchases 16,868 Shares of Inspire International ETF $WWJD

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Inspire International ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 473,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Inspire International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Inspire International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

