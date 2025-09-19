Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CRM opened at $244.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

