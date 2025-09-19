Trust Point Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.