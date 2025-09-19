Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $140.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.