Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5%

BAC stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

