Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6%

TFC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

