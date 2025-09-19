Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.8%

DD opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -166.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.