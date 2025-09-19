Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $1,937,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $60.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

