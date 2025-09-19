Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $638,000 Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:AXP opened at $341.90 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $342.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.