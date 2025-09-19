Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,204 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

