Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 24th

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

