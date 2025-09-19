Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.7857.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

