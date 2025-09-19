Three Seasons Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,831 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,612,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $98.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

