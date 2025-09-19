Three Seasons Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,810 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,215,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,372,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,004,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $69.89.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.