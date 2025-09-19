Three Seasons Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,810 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,215,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,372,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,004,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

