Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of THK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of THK to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get THK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THKLY

THK Price Performance

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $13.96 on Friday. THK has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $631.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

THK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.