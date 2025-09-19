The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $134.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The business had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

