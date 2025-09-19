The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

