Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives $56.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.8750.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

