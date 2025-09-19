TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $574.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.87. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

