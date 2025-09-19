TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $159,029,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $267.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.