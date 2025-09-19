TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $5,997,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

