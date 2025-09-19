TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $259.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.72 and its 200-day moving average is $232.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.