Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taoping Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Taoping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Get Taoping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taoping to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Taoping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.