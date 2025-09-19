T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.00 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock valued at $628,056,504. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.