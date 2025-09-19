Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $98,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,394,261.50. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

AXON opened at $766.47 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $383.03 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.25, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

