Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Summit State Bank Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of SSBI stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.16.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter.
Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.
