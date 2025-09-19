Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,224,646 shares of company stock worth $720,005,171. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8%

SNOW opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.