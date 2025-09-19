Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $320,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $319,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 94,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

