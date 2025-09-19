Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

