Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 351 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,451,077.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.57.

Moody’s Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE MCO opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.96. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

