Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,802 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 605,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.63. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

