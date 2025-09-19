Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 340 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.67 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.07 and its 200 day moving average is $458.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

