StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 206,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 57,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

