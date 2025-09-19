Stolper Co Sells 512 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Stolper Co reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

