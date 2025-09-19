Stolper Co Has $608,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

