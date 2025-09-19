Stolper Co Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

