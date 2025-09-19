Stolper Co Acquires Shares of 4,341 Central Securities Co. $CET

Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Central Securities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Up 0.8%

Central Securities stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.