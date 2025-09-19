Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on STVN
Stevanato Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stevanato Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.