Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

NYSE:STVN opened at €27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €17.12 and a 1 year high of €28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

