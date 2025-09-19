Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

