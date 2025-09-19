SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $94,135,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,119,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $13,505,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,835,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 238,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

