SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38,924.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $335.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $341.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.