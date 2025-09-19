Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after buying an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 243,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.07 and its 200 day moving average is $305.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

