Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.