Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

Southern Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

