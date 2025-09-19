Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 11.0%

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $56.58 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of -2.72.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

