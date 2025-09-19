Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Soitec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A GCT Semiconductor -536.79% N/A -168.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and GCT Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec $937.30 million 1.48 $98.66 million N/A N/A GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 10.31 -$12.38 million ($0.68) -2.48

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soitec and GCT Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCT Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00

GCT Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.74%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than Soitec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Soitec has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCT Semiconductor beats Soitec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI). The company also offers Auto Power-SOI product for automotive and industrial markets; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; and AUTO POWER-allium nitride for power efficiency, as well as AUTO FD-SOI for automotive radar and processors. In addition, it provides Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Smart FD-SOI for ultra low power, energy efficient, and body biasing; smart partially depleted (PD) -SOI for high-performance computing markets. Soitec SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.