SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.03 and last traded at $127.55, with a volume of 25079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $557.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 4,602.9% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.