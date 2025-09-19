Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSML Stock Position Reduced by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.01% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

